Commercial National Financial Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (CNAF)

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS CNAF remained flat at $$22.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

