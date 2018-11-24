Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,387 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

COLM stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $131,298.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,116,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,589,161.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 13,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,217,889.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

