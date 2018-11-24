Coin(O) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CNO)

Coin(O) (CURRENCY:CNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Coin(O) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Coin(O) has a market cap of $56,874.00 and $0.00 worth of Coin(O) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin(O) has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin(O) alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00743107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001564 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Coin(O) Coin Profile

CNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2014. Coin(O)’s total supply is 105,422,859 coins. Coin(O)’s official Twitter account is @CoinoOrg . Coin(O)’s official website is coin-o-coin.com

Buying and Selling Coin(O)

Coin(O) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin(O) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin(O) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin(O) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin(O) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin(O) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.