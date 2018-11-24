Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Receives $30.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $11.78. 204,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $827.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.72.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $32,700.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,010,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after buying an additional 1,231,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,018,000 after buying an additional 810,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,826,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after buying an additional 535,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after buying an additional 406,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,379,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

