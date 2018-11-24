Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTSH. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In other news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $51,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $344,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,745,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,452,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 241,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,415,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,420,720,000 after acquiring an additional 141,930 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,390,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,418,813,000 after acquiring an additional 252,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,862,865 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $683,773,000 after acquiring an additional 954,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

