Codexis (CDXS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on Codexis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

CDXS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,073. Codexis has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.96 million, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of -1.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Sangster sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,233.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,436. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,996,000 after acquiring an additional 729,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 481,273 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,239,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,645,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

