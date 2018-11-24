CMC Markets (CMCX) Announces Earnings Results

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.70 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) by GBX (1.60) (($0.02)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.51) on Friday. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.25 ($2.43).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg purchased 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($388.87).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCX shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Numis Securities raised CMC Markets to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

