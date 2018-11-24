Clarke Inc. Purchases 13,800 Shares of Clarke Inc. (CKI) Stock

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI) insider Clarke Inc. purchased 13,800 shares of Clarke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$172,500.00.

Shares of CKI stock opened at C$12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 74.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Clarke Inc. has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$12.75.

About Clarke

Clarke, Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

