Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,979,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929,822 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Citigroup worth $500,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,369.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535,375 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 55.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,744,000 after buying an additional 8,975,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 120.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 395,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 2,301,918 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after buying an additional 2,247,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $71,423,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.51.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

