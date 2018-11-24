Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) CAO Steven J. Katz Sells 16,780 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CAO Steven J. Katz sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,090,196.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,736.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.94. 744,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $67.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,795,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,842,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,741,000 after purchasing an additional 944,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

