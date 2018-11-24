China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) & Pharol SGPS (PTGCY) Critical Comparison

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) and Pharol SGPS (OTCMKTS:PTGCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

China Unicom (Hong Kong) pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pharol SGPS does not pay a dividend. China Unicom (Hong Kong) pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares China Unicom (Hong Kong) and Pharol SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Unicom (Hong Kong) $40.68 billion 0.83 $281.00 million $0.11 100.91 Pharol SGPS N/A N/A -$911.58 million N/A N/A

China Unicom (Hong Kong) has higher revenue and earnings than Pharol SGPS.

Volatility and Risk

China Unicom (Hong Kong) has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharol SGPS has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and Pharol SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Unicom (Hong Kong) 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pharol SGPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares China Unicom (Hong Kong) and Pharol SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Unicom (Hong Kong) N/A N/A N/A Pharol SGPS N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.5% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pharol SGPS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Unicom (Hong Kong) beats Pharol SGPS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services. The company also provides fixed-line broadband access, data communications, fixed-line voice, fixed-line voice value-added, and fixed-line other services. In addition, it offers bundled services that integrate mobiles and fixed-line services in a service package; and Internet data center, cloud computing, big data, Internet-of-things, information technology, and other services. Additionally, it provides telecommunications network construction, planning, and technical consulting services; consultancy, survey, design, and contract services for information and construction projects in the telecommunications industry; Internet information, e-payment, telecommunications networks leasing, magazine publishing, project consultation and management, and property management services; advertising design, production, agency, and publication services; and technology development, transfer, and consulting services. The company also offers customer, data processing, and tourism and information services, as well as engages in the financial services, auto informatization, and venture capital investment businesses; and sells mobile handsets, fixed-line terminals, and accessories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 284.16 million mobile billing subscribers and 76,539,000 fixed-line broadband subscribers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a subsidiary of China Unicom (BVI) Limited.

Pharol SGPS Company Profile

Pharol, SGPS S.A. provides telecommunication services. The company was formerly known as Portugal Telecom, SGPS, SA and changed its name to Pharol, SGPS S.A. in May 2015. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

