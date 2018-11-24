Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 68.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

NYSE CLDT opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $918.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

