Cerner Co. (CERN) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 155.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 880.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 85.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,327,629.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $14,382,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,745,734.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,071,496 shares of company stock valued at $67,071,136. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $56.91 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Cerner had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cerner to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.98.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/cerner-co-cern-shares-bought-by-martingale-asset-management-l-p.html.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.