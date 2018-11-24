Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

CENT opened at $31.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $45.02.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $71,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 302.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

