Cellcom Israel (CEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellcom Israel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

NYSE CEL opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $685.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 1.91. Cellcom Israel has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cellcom Israel from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

