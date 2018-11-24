Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Stake Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,402 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 206,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $872,261.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a twelve month low of $91.10 and a twelve month high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

