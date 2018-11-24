Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Holdings Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1,563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,144,000 after acquiring an additional 683,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13,004.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 670,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,787,000 after acquiring an additional 665,457 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 70.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 708,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 292,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 151.7% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 464,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 279,978 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.29.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 12 month low of $91.10 and a 12 month high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,206.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $872,261.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $1,109,253 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

