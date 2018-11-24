CarMax, Inc (KMX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 266.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 457,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,789,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in CarMax by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 28,824 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

