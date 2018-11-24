CarGurus Inc (CARG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.57.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $8,481,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $5,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,420,291 shares of company stock worth $265,550,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CarGurus by 12.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.04 on Monday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

