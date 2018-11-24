Carboncoin (CARBON) Price Down 56.7% This Week

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $325,387.00 and $0.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carboncoin Coin Profile

Carboncoin (CRYPTO:CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,293 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc . Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

