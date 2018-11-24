Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th.

