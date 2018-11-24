Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “$64.00” Price Target for Foot Locker (FL)

Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 target price on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,178,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 85,314 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,953,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,272,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $290,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,150 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.