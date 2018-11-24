Calavo Growers (CVGW) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CVGW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.50.

CVGW stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,192. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.48. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $32,838.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,978.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole sold 100,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $10,398,689.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 571,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,208,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,443,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

