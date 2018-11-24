Brookline Cap M Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Brookline Cap M in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

CLRB stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.63. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.82). As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutic, CLR 131, is in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a Phase 2 clinical study in R/R MM and a range of B-cell malignancies.

