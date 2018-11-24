Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$37.65 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$37.78 and a 12 month high of C$45.47.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

