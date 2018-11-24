Brookfield Property Reit Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (BPR)

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of BPR stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Brookfield Property Reit has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

In related news, insider Brian Kingston bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $90 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

