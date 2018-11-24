Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.82). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $43.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

