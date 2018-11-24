Brokerages Set Home Depot Inc (HD) Target Price at $203.13

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $218.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,778,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 88,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $982,000. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 169.6% in the first quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $168.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The stock has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.