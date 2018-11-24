Brokerages Set Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Target Price at $62.00

Shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

CHFC opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chemical Financial has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemical Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemical Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,668,000 after buying an additional 101,931 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chemical Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 25,843 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemical Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 340,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemical Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

