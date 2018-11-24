Brokerages Set CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Price Target at $38.67

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.94. 34,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,553. The stock has a market cap of $565.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.08%. CEVA’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter worth about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter worth about $192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter worth about $221,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 93.6% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 28.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

