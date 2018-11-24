Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $484.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $471.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.33 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $528.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

VNTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Venator Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura cut their price target on Venator Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 368,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $606.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,227,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,168,000 after buying an additional 1,082,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,112,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,729,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 99,325 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.