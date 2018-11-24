Brokerages Expect Arcimoto Inc (FUV) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 5,067.42%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Frohnmayer acquired 139,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $419,709.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Curl acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 165,913 shares of company stock worth $497,739 over the last three months. 56.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FUV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 20,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,323. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.25.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.