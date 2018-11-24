BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stake Lifted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.62% of BorgWarner worth $55,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 354,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 93.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,656 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 51.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $255,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,972. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

