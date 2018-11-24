Boralex Inc. (BLX) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Boralex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Boralex stock opened at C$18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Boralex has a one year low of C$16.31 and a one year high of C$25.03.

BLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$24.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.72.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company had interests in 55 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,237 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 172 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

