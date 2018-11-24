BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have $16.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TCPC. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, August 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.90.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.27 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $834.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Howard Levkowitz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $69,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,725 shares of company stock worth $232,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

