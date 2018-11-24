Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Director Sells $70,880.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLKB. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

