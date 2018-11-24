BitDegree Price Tops $0.0031 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, BitDegree has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and Tidex. BitDegree has a market cap of $1.10 million and $341.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00124437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00194962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.71 or 0.08673555 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009124 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,337,711 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

