BitCoen (BEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,795.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $505,957.00 and approximately $3,795.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. During the last week, BitCoen has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.02249516 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00018653 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000273 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000414 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

