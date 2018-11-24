Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) versus Medpace (MEDP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bioanalytical Systems and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 4 3 0 2.43

Medpace has a consensus target price of $42.83, suggesting a potential downside of 21.74%. Given Medpace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medpace is more favorable than Bioanalytical Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Medpace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Medpace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $24.24 million 0.57 $880,000.00 N/A N/A Medpace $436.15 million 4.47 $39.12 million $1.52 36.01

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Bioanalytical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems 1.06% 4.43% 1.66% Medpace 10.84% 15.86% 8.74%

Summary

Medpace beats Bioanalytical Systems on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Contract Research Services and Research Products segments. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. It also provides in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; preclinical and pathology services; product characterization, method development, and validation; bioanalytical testing to measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; stability testing to establish and confirm product purity, potency, and shelf life; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment offers analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments; and Vetronics' products, such as instruments and related software to monitor and diagnose cardiac function, and measure other vital physiological parameters in cats and dogs in veterinary clinics. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its clinical development services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, feasibility and start-up study, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

