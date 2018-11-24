BidaskClub Upgrades Xencor (XNCR) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Xencor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.29.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.73. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $48,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,841,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,140.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 449.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.