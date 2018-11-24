BidaskClub Upgrades PCSB Financial (PCSB) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $369.92 million, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

In related news, VP Scott Nogles purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $28,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 144.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 2,029.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

