BidaskClub Downgrades Cellectis (CLLS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.76. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

