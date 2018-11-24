BidaskClub Downgrades Cellectis (CLLS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.76. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $38.85.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
