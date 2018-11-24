Bellway plc (LON:BWY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $48.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,906 ($37.97) on Friday. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,654 ($34.68) and a one year high of GBX 3,805 ($49.72).
In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 10,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39), for a total transaction of £305,111.30 ($398,681.95).
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bellway plc (BWY) Raises Dividend to GBX 95 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/bellway-plc-bwy-raises-dividend-to-gbx-95-per-share.html.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.