Bellway plc (LON:BWY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $48.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,906 ($37.97) on Friday. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,654 ($34.68) and a one year high of GBX 3,805 ($49.72).

Get Bellway alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 10,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39), for a total transaction of £305,111.30 ($398,681.95).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,584 ($46.83) to GBX 3,390 ($44.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,888.33 ($50.81).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bellway plc (BWY) Raises Dividend to GBX 95 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/bellway-plc-bwy-raises-dividend-to-gbx-95-per-share.html.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.