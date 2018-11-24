Befesa (BFSA) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.30 ($59.65).

Shares of ETR BFSA traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €36.55 ($42.50). 14,378 shares of the stock traded hands.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

