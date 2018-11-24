Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,748,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,840,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 21,562.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 827,343 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,862,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 629,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,392,000 after purchasing an additional 522,722 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

