Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Post (POST)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 target price on shares of Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.13.
Shares of Post stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Post has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Post by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.
