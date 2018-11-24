Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Post (POST)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 target price on shares of Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Shares of Post stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Post has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.03.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Post had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Post will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Post by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

