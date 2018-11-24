Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the bank on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of BOH stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $89.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.69 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/bank-of-hawaii-co-boh-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-29th.html.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.