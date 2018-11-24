Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 453,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 103,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

BAC opened at $26.97 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $279.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

