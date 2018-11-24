Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Director John T. Kurtzweil Sells 2,500 Shares

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $44,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.97. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.82 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

