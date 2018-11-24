Avista Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (AVA)

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.373 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Avista has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,791. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Avista had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,839 shares in the company, valued at $711,324.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $178,743. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

